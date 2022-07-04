Kenny Mayne Reacts To Death Of Longtime ESPN Personality

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Comedian Kenny Mayne being interviewed on the red carpet at the screening of go90's "The 5th Quarter" at UTA Theater on November 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tasia Wells/Getty Images)

Longtime ESPN personality "Hammerin" Hank Goldberg passed away on Monday, the same day he turned 82 years old.

For years, Goldberg was a fixture on NFL shows for the Worldwide Leader, offering up his handicapping expertise. He was also a horse racing analyst.

Kenny Mayne, who worked with Goldberg extensively on SportsCenter, paid tribute to his friend and former colleague on Twitter this afternoon.

"Hank Goldberg died today-on his birthday. We can honor him with our best stories of what we shared with him," Mayne said. "I’m gonna play some races with him in mind and send the winnings to voter registration groups. Hank bet on both."

A Newark, N.J. native, Goldberg served as the Miami Dolphins' radio color analyst from 1978-92 in addition to his betting and handicapping work.

He is survived by his sister Liz.