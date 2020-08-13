Keyshawn Johnson Has Blunt Message For His ESPN Radio Critics

Keyshawn Johnson is not paying much attention to any pundits saying his new ESPN radio show will not be successful.

Along with Jay Williams and Zubin Mehenti, Keyshawn will be moving into the morning radio spot occupied for more than a decade by “Mike & Mike” and later by Mike Golic and Trey Wingo. Those are major shoes to fill.

“Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin” debuts on Monday. Already, there are detractors saying the show will be a flop, including veteran radio hosts Chris Russo and Clay Travis.

However, Johnson told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post he doesn’t pay attention to “clowns” like that, though he did not mention Russo and Travis by name.

“I look at those types of individuals as clowns, to be honest with you,” he said.

Keyshawn wouldn't name Chris Russo or Clay Travis, but he called them "clowns."https://t.co/usNSbJqTgo — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 13, 2020

In addition to his radio duties, Johnson will continue to handle his role on “NFL Live” in the afternoons. He’s been at the Worldwide Leader since 2007, shortly after his NFL career ended.

“Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin” will air at 6 a.m. ET nationally on ESPN Radio.