Kirk Herbstreit Addresses Possibility Of Doing 2 Sports At Once

Kirk Herbstreit is considered by many fans to be the voice of college football. Could he eventually become the voice of the NFL as well?

Herbstreit has become the go-to analyst for college football due to his role on ESPN’s College GameDay. He’s also an excellent color commentator alongside Chris Fowler.

Though college football will always hold a special place in his heart, Herbstreit is intrigued by the idea of covering the NFL. The world got a taste of how he’d fare as an NFL broadcaster back in September, when he was on the call for a Monday night showdown between the Giants and Steelers.

When asked by Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated if he could possibly cover the NCAA and NFL at once, Herbstreit had a fascinating answer.

“I’ve always looked at it like, if you asked that me a year ago, I’d would say college. I would definitely do college,” Herbstreit told Sports Illustrated. “And after that experience, I’d say I would love to entertain both. I would love the challenge. I don’t know if anyone’s ever done that where they do a big college game and then do a game in the NFL. It would have to be a Monday game, obviously. If it were a Sunday game I wouldn’t be able to do college and pro. Ideally, in a perfect world, I would love the challenge of trying to do both. But I’m now much more open to the idea of doing the NFL.”

Kirk Herbstreit says he'd "love the challenge" of calling college football games on Saturdays and NFL games on Mondays: TRAINA THOUGHTS https://t.co/Jc7fM1TSag — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) October 29, 2020

Herbstreit is certainly keeping the door open to possibly cover both sports.

It appears this year’s Monday night game was a turning point for Herbstreit, as he said “There’s a willingness and excitement in me after that experience with the Giants and Steelers that I’ve never had, the notion of doing the NFL.”

For now, Herbstreit will just cover college football. If he does decide to make his way over to the NFL, we’re confident he’ll thrive in that department.