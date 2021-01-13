Kirk Herbstreit Apologizes To 2 Ohio State Players For What He Said Monday Night

Kirk Herbstreit is one of the biggest voices in college football broadcasting, but even he isn’t above making mistakes on air during big games. One mistake during Monday’s national title game has prompted him to make a public apology.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Herbstreit issued an apology to Ohio State Buckeyes captain Wyatt Davis and defensive lineman Antwuan Jackson. He admitted to getting a “brain cramp” and not realizing that it was Davis who suffered an injury in the game, not Jackson.

“Wanted to apologize to @wyattdavis53 and @Hercules__52 for my brain cramp Monday night,” Herbstreit wrote. “1st of all Wyatt hoping you’re doing okay & I’m very sorry you went down w/ an injury. Couple times I misspoke & called Wyatt “Antwuan” during that injury I sincerely apologize to both of you.”

Davis had to be assisted off the field after suffering a knee injury in the first half. Fortunately, Davis has since taken to Twitter to reveal that he’s fine.

That certainly wasn’t one of Herbstreit’s better moments during that game. But things didn’t get any better for the Ohio State alum as the game progressed.

Alabama went on to trounce Herbstreit’s former team, winning 52-24 in Ohio State’s first national title game appearance in six years.

Suffice it to say, Monday night wasn’t particularly good for any current or former Buckeyes.

Get well soon, Wyatt!