Kirk Herbstreit Will Be Part Of Another NFL Broadcast This Week

ESPN’s decision to have Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis call Monday Night Football last week wasn’t a total one-off. The popular college football duo is set to participate once again this week.

We have a pretty fun matchup coming up this Monday. The New Orleans Saints travel to the Las Vegas Raiders, to effectively open Allegiant Stadium. ESPN is hosting a “MegaCast” for Monday’s game, giving fans different broadcast options.

The new regular Monday Night Football crew of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters, and John Parry will handle the regular broadcast call of the game. While Herbstreit and Davis took the first game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants this week, the Levy-led team had the late game between the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans. It isn’t surprising that the well-established college team of Herbstreit and Davis drew really strong reviews, though Levy, Griese, Riddick and company certainly deserve time to build chemistry and establish themselves.

This week, Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis will be on ESPN2 during the game, broadcasting from Nashville and Bristol, Conn. respectively. Via ESPN’s press release, the two will host a “free-flowing conversation with various guests, from a wide spectrum of backgrounds, who will drop in and out throughout the game.”

“The viewer experience will be multi-boxed, with the game, Davis, Herbstreit and guests appearing on the screen while conversation surrounding the game will serve as the audio,” ESPN says. “NFL dignitaries, current and former players, famous Raiders fans, celebrities, musicians and more are expected to drop in throughout the night. The presentation will touch on a variety of topics, including those on and off the field, and will include interactive fan polling to add to the virtual event.”

Frankly, it is kind of an interesting decision to put a broadcast featuring ESPN’s most popular football booth up against the new Monday Night Football team directly, especially given the previous rumors that they might try to move Herbstreit and Davis over to the NFL booth. Herbstreit recently said that he doesn’t think he’d ever leave calling college football for the NFL full-time.

The Raiders and Saints kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.

