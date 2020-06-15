Kirk Herbstreit Could Reportedly Shift To New Role If Season’s Delayed

It has been well-reported that ESPN is making a change to its Monday Night Football booth. Could that change include Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit?

Fowler and Herbstreit have been the Worldwide Leader’s top college football broadcasting team for a while. Their presence is a staple on ESPN’s primetime games. The company would be foolish to move them off college football coverage.

It doesn’t seem like they would ever do that, but according to a new report from Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy, if the college football season is delayed, ESPN could elect to shift Herbstreit and Fowler over to Monday Night Football.

In fact, McCarthy cites a source as saying the transition would be “likely” if the season is held up or canceled.

“It all hinges on when and if college football comes back,” a source told FOS. “If Herbstreit and Fowler are ESPN’s best football booth, and a lot of execs at ESPN believe they are, why not have them call Monday Night? They call the College Football Playoff National Championship game every year.”

Right now, the sport of college football is proceeding as if games will be played as scheduled this fall. However, with COVID-19 still an issue, nothing is set in stone.

ESPN is looking to replace its much-maligned MNF tandem of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland after two seasons.

Replacements have not been named yet, but possible options that have been reported include Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky, Steve Levy, Pat McAfee and others.