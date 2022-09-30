Kirk Herbstreit Made Embarrassing Mistake During Bengals-Dolphins Game

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During last night's Bengals-Dolphins game, Kirk Herbstreit said wide receiver Tyler Boyd was a great quarterback in high school. That comment was eventually debunked by Josh Yohe of The Athletic.

"Kirk Herbstreit just said Tyler Boyd was a great high school quarterback," Yohe tweeted. "I covered almost every game he played in high school. He never played quarterback."

Yohe added that Boyd threw a lot of passes on trick plays, but the talented wideout wasn't "a great quarterback" in high school.

Perhaps those trick plays confused Herbstreit into thinking Boyd played quarterback in high school.

Herbstreit will definitely want to avoid mistakes like this in the future.

As for the rest of Amazon's broadcast on Thursday night, Herbstreit was fine. He's still trying to work on his chemistry with play-by-play announcer Al Michaels.

Herbstreit and Michaels will be back in the broadcast booth next week when the Indianapolis Colts face the Denver Broncos.