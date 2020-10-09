Kirk Herbstreit ‘A Lot More Open’ To Calling NFL Games After This Year’s Experience

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call their second Monday Night Football game of the year for ESPN, with the New England Patriots-Denver Broncos game moved to 5 p.m. ET.

As has become customary, ESPN aired two different games on Monday night back in Week 1. Fowler and Herbstreit handled the call for their first NFL game, calling the New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers.

They remain college football’s top broadcast team, calling the primetime ABC game every week. Herbstreit is also one of the panelists for ESPN’s College GameDay. He’s made it very clear that his heart is in college football.

That remains the case, he tells The Big Lead. However, it sounds like the Giants-Steelers was a very good experience. He admitted that he is “a lot more open” to potentially moving over to the NFL side of things after how that went.

Kirk Herbstreit, reflecting on his new experience calling NFL games, is more open to that future down the road. https://t.co/jLwOSebUKD — The Big Lead (@thebiglead) October 9, 2020

“I had an absolute ball calling that game and it made me reflect a little bit differently toward my future and what I might want to do down the road,” Herbstreit told the site. “Like I said, I hope to always do college football. But if NFL would be in my future, I’m a lot more open to that thought than I was maybe prior to that experience.”

That’s a pretty big admission, especially considering ESPN’s struggles to fill the Monday Night Football booth in recent years. Fowler and Herbstreit got rave reviews from fans watching that Week 1 game. They have incredible chemistry forged over 25 years, and are plenty knowledgeable about the game, whether it is college or the NFL. That move would probably be a boon for the network overall, but it would likely leave two more major holes in the top college broadcasts and on GameDay, assuming Kirk Herbstreit couldn’t do both.

He also maintains that his heart lies with the college game.

“Most people in my shoes are just looking to grow and grow, ‘one day maybe I’ll do the NFL.’ I’ve never had that,” Herbstreit said. “With that being said, I was blown away by how much I enjoyed that game.” […] “I have said how much I love college, how much college, just the pageantry of the sport, the marching bands, I’m just built that way, wired that way, probably because of the way I was raised,” Herbstreit said. “That’s always been my thing and I think it will probably always be my thing.”

Whether or not the NFL is in his future, it is cool that we get to enjoy him Clemson vs. Miami on Saturday, and then the Patriots vs. Broncos two days later.

[The Big Lead]