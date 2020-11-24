Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Son’s Final High School Game

Kirk Herbstreit remains one of the most respected college football analysts on ESPN today. But at the beginning of this week, he reminded viewers around the country that he’s also a football dad.

Herbstreit’s son, Zak, played in his final high school football game last Friday night. The senior tight end finished his career Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Monday, Herbstreit sent out a touching message to his son, celebrating his latest achievement on the football field.

“Of all the incredible things God has blessed me with the opportunity to do nothing comes close to being a Dad and being there for special moments in my boys journey in life. My son Zak’s last HS football game last Friday night. Emotional night. Proud of you Zak! Love you bud,” Herbstreit tweeted on Monday night.

The tweet showed the college football analyst’s dedication to family, amidst a successful and hectic professional career.

His son’s team lost on Friday night in a thriller against Memphis University 49-42. According to 247Sports, Zak does not have any plans to continue playing football at this time.

Herbstreit continues to be a valued ESPN analyst, alongside long-time play-by-play partner Chris Fowler. The duo continues to call college football’s biggest games, amidst a bizarre 2020 season.