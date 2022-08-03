Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To The Death Of Legendary Announcer

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, it was announced that Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully passed away. He was 94 years old.

Scully was the voice of the Dodgers for 67 years. The fans considered him to be an icon, whereas media members thought he was the gold standard of broadcasting.

Shortly after Scully's death was announced, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit went on Twitter to honor him.

"An absolute legend has passed away at 94 years old," Herbstreit tweeted. "He will be remembered by many as one of the best to ever do it. Known for his 67 years of calling Dodgers games but I remember him on NBC as well calling the game of the week and many World Series games. RIP to to a legend."

Several notable figures in the sports world have released heartfelt statements on Scully, including Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

"He was the best there ever was," Kershaw said, via ESPN. "Just when you think about the Dodgers, there's a lot of history here and a lot of people that have come through. It's just a storied franchise all the way around. But it almost starts with Vin, honestly.

Scully's legacy will live on for generations to come.