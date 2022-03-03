Kirk Herbstreit Reportedly Has Interest In NFL Job

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has been a mainstay of college football for over a decade. But he may be adding a new NFL-adjacent job to his schedule.

Amid reports that Herbstreit is being targeted by Amazon to join their weekly NFL coverage, the ESPN analyst reportedly has some interest. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Herbstreit wants the job and Amazon wants him.

Marchand explained that Herbstreit’s contract might allow him to do NFL jobs with another company. So he wouldn’t be in any trouble with ESPN by joining Amazon.

“Herbstreit I think wants it, Amazon I’m pretty sure wants it, so that’s how a deal is made,” Marchand said, via 247Sports. “The question of course is this is the biggest analyst at ESPN for college football. (He) does the national championship, he’s in the middle of everything for College GameDay. From what I understand, his contract allows him to do NFL someplace else. Not that it says that specifically, but these were the (John) Skipper contracts that were done and they pointed out exactly what you did.

“Could they fight about that? That’s a possibility, but Herbstreit to me makes a lot of sense.”

Amazon has been trying to make a big splash as their NFL coverage expands this coming year. After being spurned by Troy Aikman and with Sean Payton’s status still to be determined, Herbstreit would be a big addition for them.

Will Kirk Herbstreit become an NFL analyst for Amazon?