Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral

ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless.

The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission.

After Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 22-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute to play in the second quarter, Herbstreit could not muster any words.

"I don't know what to say," he stated on the air.

Georgia was heavily favored tonight, but this game has been a blowout of epic proportions. The only way it doesn't get worse in the second half is if Kirby Smart calls off the dogs, figuratively and literally.

Bennett, the Bulldogs' sixth-year senior quarterback, is well on his way to a second-straight MVP award in the national championship. In the first half, Bennett connected on 13-of-17 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 39 yards and two scores.

Georgia is 30 minutes away from becoming the first back-to-back national champion in college football since Alabama a decade ago.