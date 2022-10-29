Look: An ESPN Personality Is The GameDay Guest Picker Today

ESPN's "College GameDay" is at Jackson State this Saturday to preview the school's upcoming matchup against Southern.

Moments ago, the college football world learned that ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith will be the celebrity guest picker for this weekend's show.

Smith actually broke the news on Twitter.

"Jetting to Jackson, Mississippi., I am the celebrity guest picker on College GameDay -- Jackson State University vs. Southern University this morning," he tweeted. "Hanging with my boy Coach Prime aka Deion Sanders. Tune in to ESPN around 11:30a Eastern to ‘see me make my picks.’"

Smith's tweet included a video of him getting on a private jet. He had an important message for his fans.

"Guess who the celebrity guest picker is this week for College GameDay? That would happen to be me," Smith said. "Yes, I'm heading to Jackson, Mississippi. I'm heading there to see my man 'Prime Time' and the rest of the crew."

Smith will make his Week 9 picks at the end of the show.

Jackson State is 7-0 entering this Saturday's game against Southern.

Deion Sanders should have his squad amped up for this weekend's game, there's no doubt about it.