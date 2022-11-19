Laura Rutledge Explains Absence From SEC Network This Morning

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge walks near the sideline before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers on January 1, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge was not present for this Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation." She hopped on Twitter to share the reason behind her absence.

Rutledge was not feeling good this Saturday. Although she's not used to slowing down, she had no choice but to listen to her body.

Rutledge added that she hopes to be back on the set of "SEC Nation" soon.

"A little update: I’m not great at slowing down but this week my body has forced me to," Rutledge wrote. "Unfortunately too sick to make it to SEC Nation but the show is in great hands with @MartySmithESPN. Reese is also sick so she’s taking a break from her picks. Hoping to be back soon!"

Rutledge's colleagues and fans sent her well wishes on Twitter.

Unsurprisingly, Marty Smith and Ryan McGee held down the fort for "SEC Nation." Paul Finebaum, Tim Tebow and Jordan Rodgers were also on today's show.

We're wishing Rutledge a full and speedy recovery.