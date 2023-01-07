Look: Laura Rutledge Has Busy Schedule This Weekend

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: SEC Network reporter Laura Rutledge reacts to a comment on the set of the Paul Finebaum Show during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

ESPN's Laura Rutledge will be very busy over the next 72 hours.

Rutledge is at Allegiant Stadium this Saturday to cover the Chiefs-Raiders game for ESPN. She'll be on the sideline providing live updates.

Once the Chiefs-Raiders game comes to an end, Rutledge will hop on a flight to Los Angeles for the national championship game between Georgia and TCU.

Rutledge will help out ESPN with its coverage of the College Football Playoff.

Rutledge's supporters are confident that she'll ace her next two assignments.

"Laura Rutledge is top notch and my favorite reporter," one fan said. "Hardest working woman in the business and the best there is, especially with college football."

Another fan tweeted, "She is the best in the business."

Rutledge will eventually return to the set of ESPN's NFL Live. She hosts that show alongside Ryan Clark, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears.

For now, Rutledge will showcase her skills as a sideline reporter.