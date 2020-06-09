Laura Rutledge Reportedly On Verge Of New Gig At ESPN

ESPN is reportedly planning a shakeup to its NFL Live lineup, with longtime college football reporter and studio host Laura Rutledge in line for a new gig.

Outkick The Coverage first reported news of the reshuffling earlier today. Rutledge is apparently set to replace Wendi Nix as the new host of NFL Live, with Marcus Spears and Dan Orlovsky joining her.

Outkick also says Rutledge will step away from her daily spot on Get Up! when she assumes this role. She became a permanent contributor on the morning show last fall. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Nix, whose contract at ESPN is up, is renegotiating with the network, but it is unclear what her new position would be.

Additionally, Outkick indicates a time change could be in order for NFL Live.

NFL Live currently airs from 1:30 to 3 p.m ET daily. ESPN is looking to move it later in the lineup, with 4 p.m. as a possibility. Mina Kimes could also have a role on the show moving forward, sources add.

Rutledge has been at the Worldwide Leader since 2014. She’s served as a reporter for SEC football as well as the College World Series, Women’s College World Series and College Football Playoff.

Rutledge has hosted SEC Nation the last three seasons and has also done work as a SportsCenter anchor and red carpet host at the ESPYS.

It seems likely that her star is on the rise in Bristol if she is being given this expanded role on a marquee program.