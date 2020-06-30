Laura Rutledge Posts Message About Her New Role At ESPN

ESPN will unveil a new look to its NFL Live show in August, as the broadcast will be different from what fans are accustomed to. The days of Wendi Nix and Trey Wingo hosting the show are over for now.

Bill Hofheimer, a public relations worker for ESPN, announced which personalities will be on NFL Live for the 2020 season. Let’s just say that football fans are in for a treat.

Keyshawn Johnson, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, Laura Rutledge and Marcus Spears make up the new team for NFL Live. Shortly after that was made official, Rutledge shared a message for her coworkers.

“Can’t wait to get to work with this exceptional team,” Rutledge wrote on Twitter. “They are all so talented and even better people.”

Can’t wait to get to work with this exceptional team. They are all so talented and even better people ♥️ https://t.co/Qw1jukJKkg — Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) June 30, 2020

Rutledge has shown she can handle a plethora of roles at ESPN. We’ve seen her thrive as a sideline reporter for college football, a co-host for Get Up, and a moderator from time to time on First Take with Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith.

Even though Rutledge and Spears usually handle college football coverage for ESPN, they should be just fine in their new roles. As for Johnson and Orlovsky, the two are primarily NFL analysts so they’ll fit right in.

The wild card in all of this has to be Kimes, who has created quite the brand for herself on social media. She’s incredibly entertaining and should make a great addition to NFL Live.

How do you feel about the new crew for ESPN?