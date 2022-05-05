Look: Laura Rutledge Reveals How Far She's Come

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge walks near the sideline before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers on January 1, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At this point in her career, Laura Rutledge has established herself as one of the best TV anchors and sideline reporters ESPN has to offer. In a recent tweet, she shared a picture that puts her career arc into perspective.

Rutledge posted a photo of her in 2011 covering collegiate paintball. She volunteered to get hit to see what it would feel like.

Fast forward a decade later, and Rutledge is the full-time host of NFL Live.

"11 years ago today I was reporting on collegiate paintball and this was after volunteering to get hit to see what it would feel like," Rutledge wrote. "We all start somewhere and I’m thankful for every stop on my journey… even this one."

Before she joined NFL Live, Rutledge would host SEC Nation. She was also a regular contributor for Get Up.

Rutledge's journey to get to this point may not have been easy, but there's no denying that she has earned everything she worked for.

Sports fans can watch Rutledge every weekday on NFL Live.