The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz has long been an important fixture in sports talk radio, especially since the show debuted on ESPN in 2013.

However, while plenty of sports fans will recognize the show’s lead host, very few are familiar with the second name that appears in the show’s title. Most don’t even know the real alias of “Stugotz.”

But still, the co-host is incredibly important to the show’s success. The multi-hour block loosely encompasses sports coverage and is an eclectic mixture of segments, but is still extremely well-respected by its listeners.

Known for his comedic delivery and general knack for buffoonery, Stugotz provides the perfect compliment to Le Batard. It’s part of what’s made their show so well-liked over the years.

Even then, not everyone knows the background of the hilarious co-host.

So, let’s take a look at the who Stugotz really is.

Who is Stugotz?

Stugotz’s real name is Jon Weiner. The 48-year-old grew up on Long Island, listening to Mike and the Mad Dog on WFAN which prompted him to get into the sports radio industry.

“I remember driving with my dad and hearing two guys talking sports who sounded like me and you,” Weiner said in an interview with Barrett Sports Media. “I asked my dad if they were getting paid for this. And when he told me ‘yes, a lot,’ I said that’s what I want to do.

Weiner went on to play lacrosse in college at Clark University where he became one of the school’s best players, despite the team’s abysmal record in his time there. After college, he spent some time working for the the Knicks and the Rangers, but knew that he desperately wanted to get chance in sports radio.

Finally, he ended up in Miami as a producer on WQAM, the premiere sports station for South Florida. From there he helped start the station “790 The Ticket.” That’s where he fell in with Le Batard and two began to work towards creating a show of their own.

“We didn’t have [chemistry] instantly,” Stugotz said in an interview with Slate. “I drove the show, when we first started … and it was bad.”

But the duo quickly figured it out. The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz began in 2004 and has been on the air ever since.

What does “Stugotz” mean?

Well, no one really knows exactly. There’s been plenty of speculation, so let’s take a look at what some of the possible answers are.

Originally, the name was thought to pay homage to the The Sopranos, an all-time great drama show on HBO. In the storyline, one of the characters owns a boat called the Stugots II, which prompted most fans to think that the radio host adopted it for his stage name.

But the most likely reason for the name is far more vulgar. It’s widely believed that Stugotz originates from the Italian word “stugats”, which directly translates to testicles in English. More loosely, some fans believe that it could just be slang for “idiot”, which would also fit into Weiner’s persona.

Knowing who the radio host is, none of the above answers would be shocking.

According to Stugotz himself, no one ever calls him by anything other than his nickname. It’s catchy, it’s funny, and it’s easy to remember, so it looks like he’s stuck with it.

What else does he do?

Apart from his time with the Dan Le Batard Show, Stugotz has started to branch out into his own business ventures.

Most recently, the radio host began his own podcast, called STUpodity. The podcast started in early 2019 and is full of the normal shenanigans that Weiner is known for. The show is a part of the Le Batard and Friends Podcast Network created by ESPN Podcasts.

The name of the show seems appropriate based on how absurd some of Stugotz’s takes can be.

“I was going to use this space to tell you the direction of Stupodity but I honestly have no idea!” Stugotz said in an ESPN press release in 2019. “What I do know is that my wife, Abby, is going to be a big part of it and we hope to have funny discussions about sports, parenting, marriage and life that will be relatable to so many people out there and that alone makes this different and unique.

“Additionally, I have so many great people and funny personalities in my life who have been so supportive of me over the years, and this is a chance for all of us to do something fun together and for me to introduce them to you. That’s a nice way of saying, ‘they’ll be doing all the work and I’ll be collecting all the checks.’ Ha, that’s Stupodity!”

The show already reached #1 on Apple Podcasts, showing how many listeners are dedicated to the host’s brand.

Does he have a family?

When he’s not busy creating sports radio content, Weiner is normally spending time with his family. His wife, Abby, features heavily on his podcast and has long been a part of his career. The couple has two daughters.

Although his show boasts a Miami flair, Stugotz is a native of Parkland, Florida. The radio host was extremely outspoken in 2018 following the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The moment showed a more serious side of Weiner as he asked listeners to support his hurting community.

With his podcast in its early stages and his strong following of fans, it looks like Stugotz is here to stay.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz can be found on ESPN Radio and ESPN+. Weiner’s podcast, STUpodity, can be found on various podcast platforms.