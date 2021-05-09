LeBron James Reacts To ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins News

This past week ESPN announced that they are re-signing NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins to a multi-year deal. Reactions to the news have varied across the social media landscape but LeBron James had some thoughts as well.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the Lakers superstar congratulated Perkins on his new deal with The Worldwide Leader in Sports. He showed solidarity with Perkins and wished him luck in continuing to climb the ladder of success.

“Congrats my brother!! Keep going up @KendrickPerkins,” LeBron wrote, adding some emojis to the end of his message. Perkins was grateful for the message, responding “Appreciate you my brother.”

Kendrick Perkins and LeBron James met many times as rivals during Perkins’ 15-year NBA career. They were also teammates on the Cavaliers for a brief time during the 2017-18 season before Perkins retired.

Since retiring, Kendrick Perkins has gotten larger and larger roles at ESPN. He’s now a regular on The Jump, Hoop Streams, SportsCenter, First Take and Get Up.

His tenure on ESPN hasn’t been without controversy though. Some of his hot takes have caused a social media backlash while others just don’t vibe with his personality.

But whether you like him or not, it looks like Kendrick Perkins is going to be a mainstay on ESPN for a while.

Are you a fan of Kendrick Perkins as an ESPN personality?