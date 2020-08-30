LeBron’s Son, Bronny James, Announces Major Esports News

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. is only 15 years old, but he’s already growing his brand at a rate that will give his own father’s youth brand a run for his money.

On Sunday, Bronny James was announced as the newest member of the eSports team FaZe Clan. The team has a huge following with over 9.8 million subscribers on Instagram and another 4.7 million on Twitter.

Bronny has his own massive social media following, boasting 5.4 million on IG. The two sides will definitely see an increase in followers after this big announcement.

FaZe Clan are 22-time eSports champions and have competed in top tournaments around the world. In 2019, their teams reportedly brought in over $8 million in earnings from over 300 tournaments.

Bronny James is of course known in the basketball world both for his famous father and his role at the prestigious Sierra Canyon.

He isn’t even a sophomore but already projects as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2023. Better yet, he already has outstanding scholarship offers from Duke and Kentucky.

However, Bronny’s interests aren’t reserved for the basketball court. He’s an avid Fortnite player and often professes his love for playing video games on social media.

It remains to be seen if Bronny can match his father’s ball skills. But it definitely looks like he’s got LeBron Sr. beat on the eSports front.

Who benefits more from the move: Bronny James or FaZe Clan?