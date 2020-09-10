Lee Corso Makes Decision On College GameDay For This Season

At 85 years of age, Lee Corso is still going strong as a main cast member on ESPN’s College GameDay. But he’s also at the age where he’s at a greater risk for contracting COVID-19.

With that in mind, Corso has been given the option to either take part in the broadcast on set or from home. And Corso has chosen to stay at home.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Corso will be doing the show from home this Saturday. He is expected to do his traditional headgear selection pick on top of his regular contributions.

But it’s a decision that Corso pretty much had to make. He suffered a stroke back in 2009 and suffered some cognitive decline in the years that followed.

Lee Corso is one of the original co-hosts of College GameDay dating back to its debut in 1987. He’s been doing his headgear selections since the 1990s, and both have become staples not only of College GameDay, but the college football experience as a whole.

He’s been partnered with Kirk Herbstreit since 1996 and with Desmond Howard since 2005.

As with just about everything else this year, the 2020 edition of College GameDay is going to be different. But we’re glad that Corso and his headgear selections will still be a part of it in their own way.

College GameDay will take place at the Wake Forest campus this Saturday for Wake Forest vs. No. 1 Clemson.