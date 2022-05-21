Legendary Baseball Writer Has Passed Away At 101

(Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Roger Angell, one of the most accomplished sports journalists of all time, passed away on Friday. He was 101 years old.

Angell covered baseball for over 50 years. His career began in 1962 and officially concluded in 2018.

Over the course of his career, Angell wrote plenty of stories for The New Yorker that captivated baseball fans around the country. It was only fitting The New Yorker put together a beautiful tribute for him.

“He was a hundred and one. But longevity was actually quite low on his list of accomplishments. He did as much to distinguish the New Yorker as anyone in the magazine’s nearly century-long history," David Remnick wrote.

Countless baseball writers paid tribute to Angell on Friday night.

"Roger Angell was my hero and the reason I became interested in baseball writing," Lindsey Adler of The Athletic tweeted. "He made baseball’s history real for me because he lived it and saw it."

"The word 'legendary' is accurate yet insufficient to describe Roger Angell. I was in awe of his presence every time I saw him in the Yankee Stadium press box and spellbound by his words on the page," Jon Morosi of MLB Network wrote. "There’s never been a writer like him. There never will be."

Angell's legacy will live on for generations to come, that's for sure.

Our thoughts are with Angell's family and friends at this time.