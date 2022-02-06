Legendary Sports Writer Died On Saturday At 78

The sports media world lost one of its most decorated writers of the past 60 years as Billy Reed passed away this weekend. He was 78 years old and had been battling liver disease.

Reed specialized in Kentucky sports but covered just about everything from horse racing to NCAA championships to boxing. He was considered one of the foremost authorities on horse racing, winning the Eclipse Award several times.

Reed began his writing career at the prestigious Lexington Herald-Ledger in 1959. His journey would take him to the Courier-Journal, Sports Illustrated and Northern Kentucky Tribune in the 60-plus years that followed.

Among his many accolades are membership in the U.S. Basketball Writers Hall of Fame, the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame, the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame and the Transylvania University Hall of Fame. Reed was named Kentucky Sports Writer of the Year eight times and has won the Eclipse Award twice. He was also president of the National Turf Writers Association.

Longtime sports writer Billy Reed has died at 78 years old after a battle with liver disease. He wrote for Sports Illustrated from 1968–98. RIP 🙏 https://t.co/2LFQDncPzy pic.twitter.com/JTqovmWmCp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2022

Billy Reed was one of the most beloved and respected writers in Kentucky sports. Since his passing on Saturday, former athletes, coaches, writers and even politicians have released statements offering their condolences.

“Billy Reed wrote fearlessly from his boundless depths of sports knowledge. His love of our local sports institutions showed in every column, and he will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family today,” wrote Louisville mayor Greg Fischer.

“RIP Billy Reed. From day 1 here @ Louisville Billy was a friend. Remember Billy telling stories of covering my dad when he played HS football & then @ UK. Covering my sister on the [basketball] court and then ULWBB. Could listen to his stories for hours! You will be missed my friend,” Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz said.

“RIP Billy Reed, whose writing meant a great deal to many Kentuckians,” SI’s Pat Forde tweeted.

Our hearts go out to Mr. Reed’s family and loved ones. Rest in peace.