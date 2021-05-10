Longtime ESPN Host Announces He’s Leaving The Company

Longtime ESPN broadcaster Kenny Mayne announced this afternoon that he will be leaving the company after nearly three decades.

Mayne joined the Worldwide Leader in 1994 and after a couple of years cutting his teeth on ESPN2, made his mark as a SportsCenter anchor. It was there that he became famous for his deadpan style and unique catchphrases.

Over the years, Mayne had stints hosting his own show Kenny Mayne’s Wider World of Sports and producing and starring in an original series entitled Mayne Street. He also did work on NFL Countdown and ESPN’s horse racing coverage before rejoining SportsCenter in 2017.

In his retirement announcement on Twitter this afternoon, Mayne called himself a “salary cap casualty” and paid tribute to those he worked with over the years.

“I will miss the people. I will miss the vending machine set up over by the old Van Pelt joint. We had everything,” he wrote.

I am leaving ESPN.

Salary cap casualty.

Thanks for the opportunity Vince Doria & Al Jaffe & for taking my solicitations

Herman/Stinton/Lynch. I will miss the people.

I will miss the vending machine set up over by the old Van Pelt joint.

We had everything. IntoTheGreatWideOpen# — Kenny Mayne (@Kenny_Mayne) May 10, 2021

Without question, Kenny Mayne made himself a household name during his time at ESPN. This announcement signifies the end of an era.

Wherever Mayne winds up, he deserves a salute on a tremendous career in Bristol. Hats off to an ESPN legend.