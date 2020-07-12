Longtime ESPN Insider Has Telling Adrian Wojnarowski Update

ESPN has suspended NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski without pay because of his response to an email sent by Missouri senator Josh Hawley last week.

In his email, Hawley criticized the NBA’s relationship with China. Wojnarowski responded by sending “F–k you” back to Hawley, and the response went public after the politician shared a screenshot of the correspondence on social media.

Wojnarowski has received public support from several current NBA players and ESPN colleagues in the wake of his punishment. However, longtime ESPN insider James Miller thinks the fact the sanction went public in the first place is a bad sign.

In a tweet today, Miller intimated that by leaking the suspension, ESPN higher-ups were seeking to shame Wojnarowski and exact further punishment on him.

“Make no mistake, @wojespn news being leaked is a further attempt to punish him & totally agenda-driven,” Miller said. “Woj deserves way better.”

Wojnarowski himself apologized for his response to Hawley on Friday, one day before the suspension was reportedly levied down.

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”

Considering how valuable Wojnarowski is as an NBA reporter, it is unlikely that ESPN would want to get rid of him.

However, the company likely needs Woj more than he needs them, so pushing him too far could be a mistake.