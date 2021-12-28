On Tuesday afternoon, the sports media world lost a beloved member when a veteran ESPN reporter passed away.

Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears for ESPN, passed away, according to multiple reports. One fellow analyst said Dickerson passed away following his battle with cancer.

“Absolutely terrible news that Jeff Dickerson has passed away,” fellow Bears reporter Jacob Infante said. “One of the best Bears reporters on the beat. My heart breaks for his 11-year-old son, who lost both parents to cancer in the span of 2 years. Incredibly tragic situation.”

Absolutely terrible news that @DickersonESPN has passed away. One of the best #Bears reporters on the beat. My heart breaks for his 11-year-old son, who lost both parents to cancer in the span of 2 years. Incredibly tragic situation. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 28, 2021

Immediately after the tragic news, tributes came pouring in from Dickeron’s colleagues on the Bears beat and from around ESPN.

“Our Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson was one of the kindest people I’ve met in my time on the beat,” said ESPN’s John Keim. “Enjoyed being around him whenever our paths crossed. Such an upbeat person; just a good guy. Anyone who knew him is devastated by his passing.”

Our Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson was one of the kindest people I've met in my time on the beat. Enjoyed being around him whenever our paths crossed. Such an upbeat person; just a good guy. Anyone who knew him is devastated by his passing. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 28, 2021

“So saddened to hear of Jeff Dickerson’s passing and heartbroken for his son,” said Chicago reporter Patrick Sheldon. “JD seemed like such a great guy and I know he will be greatly missed. Praying for his family and loved ones.”

So saddened to hear of Jeff Dickerson’s passing and heartbroken for his son. JD seemed like such a great guy and I know he will be greatly missed. Praying for his family and loved ones. — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) December 28, 2021

Our thoughts are with the Dickerson family.