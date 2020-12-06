Longtime ESPN Reporter Announces He’s Out At Company

ESPN had some significant departures this week, including a longtime senior writer who announced he’s been let go by the company.

Ian O’Connor, one of the best longform writers at the Worldwide Leader, announced on Twitter that he’s been let go by ESPN.

The longtime reporter announced his news on social media on Friday afternoon. O’Connor was one of several writers let go by ESPN this week and the company continues to battle the pandemic and its business effects.

“On being very thankful, and determined, at the end of my ESPN journey…” O’Connor, who wrote a book on Bill Belichick, tweeted out.

On being very thankful, and determined, at the end of my ESPN journey… pic.twitter.com/7lN7t28kzb — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) December 4, 2020

Tributes from the sports media world have been pouring in.

“Ian: You’ve long set the standard as as a tenacious reporter, columnist, author and friend. There’s a whole generation of us in debt to your generosity. Thrilled to know we will be reading you again soon,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote.

“I have to admit, you can definitely hoop. And report. And write. You’re a terrific columnist who should find his way back to a newspaper. They need you. See you soon and send my best to your son, one of the smartest futbol fans out there,” Frank Isola tweeted.

“Ian, really sorry to hear this.. but best of luck (not that you need it).. BTW, I went to Marist at the same time. My memory of Rudy was being in the same class freshman year and hearing him blow up a lot of aliens while playing Space Invaders on his watch,” Bruce Feldman wrote.

Clearly, Ian O’Connor is as respected as they come. Best of luck in the future.