Longtime ESPN Writer Ian O’Connor Has Landed A New Gig

Longtime New York area sportswriter Ian O’Connor has a new gig, three months after announcing he was let go at ESPN.

O’Connor has been hired as a sports columnist at the New York Post. He’s set to begin his tenure there on March 28, according to Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand.

O’Connor confirmed the news on Twitter, expressing his excitement for the new opportunity.

“Thrilled to be joining the Post sports section, among the 2 or 3 best in the country,” O’Connor tweeted. “Been wanting to get back to column writing & New York for some time, after my happiest days at ESPN NY & The Daily News. Thanks to Chris Shaw & @HaleMark for a great opportunity.”

Prior to his lengthy stint at ESPN, O’Connor worked at the New York Daily News, The Bergen Record, USA TODAY and The Journal News, among other outlets. He has also written several books, including biographies of Bill Belichick and Derek Jeter.

O’Connor knows the New York area well and is regarded as a proficient columnist and longform writer. He’s also well-respected by his sportswriting peers.

It seems like a strong fit for the Post.