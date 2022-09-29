Longtime Sports Radio Station Is Closing Permanently

(AUSTRALIA OUT) A generic radio studio, 3 April 2003. AFR Picture by PHIL CARRICK (Photo by Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images) Fairfax Media/Getty Images

In a stunning turn of events, it has been announced that 790 AM The Ticket will go off air permanently on Monday.

790 AM The Ticket has been a major sports radio station in South Florida for many years. It'll be replaced by a Spanish news station, per a report from Marc Caputo.

Americano Media recently struck a deal with Audacy to host terrestrial broadcasts. This is a shift from the company's satellite radio strategy.

Americano Media founder and chief executive Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo released a statement on the latest move.

"This is the first of many terrestrial radio syndication agreements for Americano, and we look forward to a strong partnership with Audacy,” Garcia-Hidalgo said.

Fans will never forget all the great moments from 790 AM The Ticket.

"Damn. The Ticket gave life to the best show ever [Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz]. We are forever grateful," one person tweeted.

"Knew this was coming the second they announced the merger, but still....sad," another person wrote.

It's the end of an era for fans of sports talk radio in South Florida.