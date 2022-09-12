Look: Aaron Rodgers' Comment On Joe Buck Is Going Viral

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There are a number of viral clips circulating from Aaron Rodgers' recent interview with Bill Maher.

One of them features Rodgers discussing the broadcasting team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, which called the No. 1 game on FOX for years before moving to ESPN this offseason.

Rodgers makes it clear he is a fan of both men, and when Maher concurs, Rodgers casually drops that a lot of people dislike Buck.

Maher is dumbfounded, but Rodgers repeats that there are plenty of football fans who "hate" the longtime play-by-play man. Rodgers disagrees with them.

"I think he's great. I'm a huge Joe Buck fan," Rodgers said.

Rodgers is correct that there's a not insignificant amount of football fans who don't care for Buck. Anecdotally, it is largely because they feel he is biased against their favorite team.

However, Buck--and Aikman for that matter--must be doing something right for ESPN to pursue them so fervently and pay them as handsomely as they are.

Buck and Aikman will make their ESPN regular season debut for tonight's Monday Night Football opener between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.