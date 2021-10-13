Look: Adam Schefter Responds To Concerning Viral Email

Earlier this week, Jon Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

His decision came after a series of misogynistic, racial and derogatory emails he sent surfaced during the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Football Team. The investigation looked through nearly 700,000 emails – one of which included ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

On Wednesday morning, the New York Times published a story showing details of an email from Schefter to former Washington executive Bruce Allen. In the email, Schefter asked if any of the included information should be “changed” or “tweaked” for a story.

“Please let me know if you see anything that should be added, changed, tweaked. Thanks, Mr. Editor, for that and the trust. Plan to file this to espn about 6 am,” the email reportedly read.

. @AdamSchefter sent Bruce Allen an unpublished draft of a story and called him “Mr. Editor” according to court filings the LA Times uncovered. https://t.co/3hxtarO9hd pic.twitter.com/l4Z9y9Jqeh — Kevin Draper (@kevinmdraper) October 13, 2021

During his weekly radio hit on 97.5 The Fanatic, Schefter addressed the email – and the reaction it has since caused on social media.

“I’ve learned for a long time in this business not to discuss sources, or the process, or how stories are done,” Schefter said. “But I would just say that it’s a common practice to run information past sources. And in this particular case, during a labor intensive lockout that was a complicated subject that was new to understand. I took the extra rare step to run information past one of the people that I was talking to. You know, it was an important story to fans; a host of others, and that’s the situation.”

It’s safe to say this won’t be the last we hear from Adam Schefter in the coming days.