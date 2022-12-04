Look: Adam Schefter Taking Heat For Sunday Morning Story

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 07: ESPN Monday Night Football Studio Analysts Adam Schefter during the NFL regular season football game between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Today isn't the first time ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has taken heat for his framing of a story.

Schefter has been criticized this morning for seeming to go "soft" on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as he prepares to make his season debut. Watson was suspended for 11 games due to his violation of the league's misconduct policy "by committing sexual assault, as defined by the NFL, on massage therapists."

Schefter's article says the QB is "making progress" in his rehabilitation program, but that claim is lacking much substance behind it.

"Since I know most people aren’t going to actually read this article, I’ll point out there’s no description of what his program is, what he’s doing in the program, or one example of how he’s made progress. Also, the sourcing is vague," tweeted Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic.

"I think these are very fair points, because, Schefter's story, true or not, is essentially quoting a source doing PR for Watson & NFL on the day he returns," Andrew Marchand of the New York Post said in regards to Kahler's analysis.

Other media members have called Schefter out for how he presented Watson's story, noting that the quarterback has never actually publicly admitted any wrongdoing.

You would think after being called out about stuff like this--including specifically involving Watson--in the past, that Schefter would be a little bit more careful.

You could be wrong.