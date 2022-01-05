The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Al Michaels Shares New Story About John Madden

John Madden and Al Michaels posing for a photo.NEW YORK - MAY 14: Monday Night Football hosts John Madden (L) and Al Michaels attend the NBC Upfronts at Radio City Music Hall on May 14, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Amid the many commemorations about the late-great John Madden there have been some never-before-told stories of his incredible life. One of his most famous partners in the booth, Al Michaels, recently revealed an incredible story that could’ve potentially seen Madden working on another iconic primetime show.

Per Paul Pabst of The Dan Patrick Show, Michael revealed that Madden was close to joining ABC’s Monday Night Football in 1994. He said that there was even a handshake deal in place.

But FOX owner Rupert Murdoch wanted Madden and then-partner Pat Summerall all to himself. Michael revealed that the day after Madden agreed to join MNF, Murdoch approached him with a then-unprecedented $8 million per year deal.

At $8 million per year, Madden was paid more than any player in the NFL at the time. It was more than the likes of Steve Young, John Elway, Jerry Rice or Emmitt Smith were making.

Madden accepted and would work at FOX from 1994 to 2001.

Ultimately, ABC got John Madden for Monday Night Football in the end. When FOX couldn’t extend Madden in 2001, ABC approached Madden with a $5 million contract in 2002.

It wasn’t as lucrative as what Murdoch offered, but it still made him among the highest paid broadcasters of any sport in the world.

ABC also paired Madden with Michaels, and the two would go on to work together for the next seven years until his retirement in 2008.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.