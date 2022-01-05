Look: Al Michaels Shares New Story About John Madden

Amid the many commemorations about the late-great John Madden there have been some never-before-told stories of his incredible life. One of his most famous partners in the booth, Al Michaels, recently revealed an incredible story that could’ve potentially seen Madden working on another iconic primetime show.

Per Paul Pabst of The Dan Patrick Show, Michael revealed that Madden was close to joining ABC’s Monday Night Football in 1994. He said that there was even a handshake deal in place.

But FOX owner Rupert Murdoch wanted Madden and then-partner Pat Summerall all to himself. Michael revealed that the day after Madden agreed to join MNF, Murdoch approached him with a then-unprecedented $8 million per year deal.

At $8 million per year, Madden was paid more than any player in the NFL at the time. It was more than the likes of Steve Young, John Elway, Jerry Rice or Emmitt Smith were making.

Madden accepted and would work at FOX from 1994 to 2001.

Al Michaels told us a story about John Madden.

He said that Madden almost joined Monday Night Football in 1994. Al said there was a handshake deal in place….that deal went south the next day when Rupert Murdoch of Fox threw 8 large at Madden. — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) January 5, 2022

Ultimately, ABC got John Madden for Monday Night Football in the end. When FOX couldn’t extend Madden in 2001, ABC approached Madden with a $5 million contract in 2002.

It wasn’t as lucrative as what Murdoch offered, but it still made him among the highest paid broadcasters of any sport in the world.

ABC also paired Madden with Michaels, and the two would go on to work together for the next seven years until his retirement in 2008.