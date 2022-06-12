Look: Amanda Balionis Renner Moment Went Viral Saturday

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 28: CBS Sports sideline reporter Amanda Balionis performs a live report at the beginning of second half action during the football game between the New York Jets and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Houston, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As part of her golf reporting role for CBS Sports, Amanda Balionis Renner often has the chance to cover some interesting and amusing stories.

At the RBC Canadian Open this weekend, Balionis Renner made a stop at the Rink Hole on Saturday. For those unfamiliar, the Rink Hole at St. George's is an ode to Canada's love of hockey.

It features, among other things, hockey boards, rowdy fans in jerseys and goalie helmets as tee markers. In order to survive the hole, golfers have to make sure they are locked in, because it's quite easy to get distracted.

In a segment from the hole which has gone viral, Balionis Renner captured the raucous atmosphere and even impressed fans with her stickhandling.

"When the week starts with an email from your producer making sure you have a hockey jersey, stick & puck for Saturday…. You know it’s going to be a fun one," Balionis Renner wrote on Twitter. "It has been so great finally being back with the incredible fans that always make the @RBCCanadianOpen the very best."

Imagine trying to actually play golf in that environment? Pretty wild.

Currently, Rory McIlroy leads the RBC Canadian Open by two strokes midway through the final round. Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and Wyndham Clark are among those chasing.