Look: Charissa Thompson Reveals What She Gave Out For Halloween

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 06: Charissa Thompson speaks prior to the game between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High on October 6, 2022 in Denver, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Any trick or treaters who visited Charissa Thompson on Monday probably did not leave happy.

On the latest episode of the "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa" podcast, Thompson told her co-host Erin Andrews she was caught off guard when youngsters rang her doorbell yesterday.

"I forgot it was Halloween," Thompson admitted. The FOX Sports and Amazon Prime broadcaster had no candy in her house, so she had to improvise.

Thompson said she ran to the refrigerator, grabbed some string cheese and Yoplait yogurts--which were "probably expired"--and presented them to the kids.

We're going to guess that the children were not running home to eat those treats. String cheese is great and yogurt also has its purpose, but receiving them instead of candy on Halloween is a massive disappointment.

Thompson tried to play off her handouts as "promoting healthy eating" but she really was just caught sleeping.

Gotta make sure that doesn't happen again next year, Charissa.