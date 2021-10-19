The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Chris Broussard Made Embarrassing Mistake On FS1 Today

Chris Broussard at NBAPA All-Star Youth Summit.NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Journalist Chris Broussard attends NBAPA All-Star Youth Summit: Real Talk on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

No stranger to saying nonsense on the air, FS1’s Chris Broussard made an incredibly embarrassing error while discussing the NFL earlier today.

During “First Things First,” Broussard was addressing the Tennessee Titans’ thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills last night when he slipped up. It happened when he broke down Buffalo’s failed 4th-and-1 quarterback sneak in the final seconds.

“Yes Josh Allen slipped, but it got blown up on the left side because of the pressure of Tennessee,” Broussard said. “I wonder why? Could it be because Buffalo’s Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan was injured?”

There’s one major problem with that question. Lewan, who left the game on a stretcher last night, doesn’t play for Buffalo. He plays for the Titans.

Look, being on the air all the time is tough, and mistakes happen. God knows I’ve made my share while writing posts.

However, this is a colossal screwup by Broussard. You can’t just totally get the team wrong on a key player in the game. It’s unheard of.

At least the clip has gone viral, securing some free press for the show, even if it is of the negative kind.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.