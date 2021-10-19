Look: Chris Broussard Made Embarrassing Mistake On FS1 Today

No stranger to saying nonsense on the air, FS1’s Chris Broussard made an incredibly embarrassing error while discussing the NFL earlier today.

During “First Things First,” Broussard was addressing the Tennessee Titans’ thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills last night when he slipped up. It happened when he broke down Buffalo’s failed 4th-and-1 quarterback sneak in the final seconds.

“Yes Josh Allen slipped, but it got blown up on the left side because of the pressure of Tennessee,” Broussard said. “I wonder why? Could it be because Buffalo’s Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan was injured?”

There’s one major problem with that question. Lewan, who left the game on a stretcher last night, doesn’t play for Buffalo. He plays for the Titans.

The only reason the Titans won is because the Bills were missing injured left tackle Taylor Lewan, per @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/XXGLWyPGxB — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) October 19, 2021

Look, being on the air all the time is tough, and mistakes happen. God knows I’ve made my share while writing posts.

However, this is a colossal screwup by Broussard. You can’t just totally get the team wrong on a key player in the game. It’s unheard of.

At least the clip has gone viral, securing some free press for the show, even if it is of the negative kind.