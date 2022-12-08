Look: Dan Dakich Out From Prominent Media Job

SYRACUSE, NY - DECEMBER 03: (L-R) Trevor Cooney #10 of the Syracuse Orange and ESPN analyst Dan Dakich talk prior to the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Carrier Dome on December 3, 2013 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeated Indiana 69-52. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Dan Dakich will no longer work host an Indianapolis sports radio show on 107.5 The Fan.

The former college basketball coach confirmed Thursday that he wrapped up his last show with the radio station. In a statement posted on Twitter, he said he's leaving after 14 years to focus on his OutKick show.

"I want to think Radio One, Jeff Smulyan, and the whole team at Emmis Communications for a great 14 years," Dakich said.

However, the details of his exit are murky. Dana Hunsinger Benbow of the Indianapolis Star reported that Radio One fired Dakich. The company sent out an email wishing him luck in his future endeavors.

Dakich has often made controversial comments on the air. In 2020, he called a Scottsburg high school basketball player a "meth head" and said he "may just drive down there and beat the hell out of every school board member."

ESPN investigated Dakich in February 2021 after a female college professor accused him of misogynistic speech.

Dakich went 156-140 in 10 seasons as Bowling Green's head coach and served as Indiana's interim coach for seven games in 2008.