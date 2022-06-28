Look: Embarrassing Colin Cowherd Video Going Viral Tuesday

When you're on TV as much as Colin Cowherd, you're bound to get some things wrong. But flat out denying or lying about something you said in the past is a different animal.

Twitter user @BackAftaThis posted a video today featuring a clip of Cowherd from last week saying he told people Josh Rosen was over-drafted in 2018.

However, in the second part of the video, @BackAftaThis found multiple examples of Cowherd praising the Arizona Cardinals for taking Rosen with the No. 10 overall pick.

"The Jets and Arizona not only got stability and franchise quarterbacks, they got them at incredible value," Cowherd says in one clip. "To get somebody as gifted as Josh Rosen at 10? That's a franchise changer at No. 10."

On another episode, Cowherd called it "unbelievable" that the Cardinals were able to nab Rosen with the 10th pick.

Sure, you might forget about something you said on TV four years ago, but Cowherd repeatedly praised Rosen and the Cardinals after the 2018 NFL Draft.

Him trying to say now that he always felt the UCLA product was overdrafted is a bad look, especially when the evidence is out there and has been documented.