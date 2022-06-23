Look: Erin Andrews Is Furious With The Airlines Situation

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews is apparently unhappy with the current air travel situation in America.

Since last Thursday, over 32,000 flights have been delayed and more than 5,000 canceled, according to Business Insider, via FlightAware. On Sunday and Monday, over 1,000 domestic flights were canceled, and there are more cancelations and delays on the way.

There are a variety of explanations for this, including pilot and crew shortages.

Andrews, who we assume does a fair share of traveling around the country, called out Delta, one of the airlines that has been altering its flight schedules, on Twitter this afternoon.

"Anyone want to step in and regulate this?" she asked. "I understand pilot shortages. But don’t overcharge for flights, when you have to cancel them @Delta! Don’t book the flight period."

Unfortunately, it does not seem like this disturbing trend will be stopping anytime soon.

It's not going to be an easy summer for air travel in the United States.