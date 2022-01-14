Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Drama

Last week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews faced some backlash for their hug following an interview earlier in the season.

Fans flocked to social media to point out they stood six feet apart for the interview. However, immediately after the interview was over they hugged and had a more personal exchange.

Well, after a few days of taking heat for the exchange, Andrews fired back. On her “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa,” podcast this week, Andrews said the backlash was “stupid.”

Here’s what she said, via the New York Post:

“I pretty much have hugged Rodgers since I started covering the NFL. He’s been a good friend of mine for the last 15 years. It was so funny because the people close to me in my life like my family or other quarterbacks I know or other players are like ‘Why is this a big deal?’

She also commented on Aaron Rodgers’ recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show where McAfee joked he and Andrews needed to stop hugging.

“I loved Pat McAfee for joking around with him, and being like, ‘You two gotta stop hugging.’ And I loved when Aaron kinda said she’s my friend,” she said. “It’s also like him mentioning that he hugs other guys, opposing players and I was like ‘yeah! I’m looked at like one of the guys!’”

Perhaps this whole thing was a little overblown.