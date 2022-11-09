Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Ryan Reynolds' Sports Goal

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has made it clear multiple times that he would love to buy the NHL's Ottawa Senators.

While Reynolds realizes that isn't likely to happen--he joked with Jimmy Fallon this week that he needed a "sugar daddy" or "sugar momma" to help pony up for the franchise cost--it doesn't mean Erin Andrews can't dream.

Andrews tweeted on Wednesday that if Reynolds ever finds a way to fulfill his dream of buying the Senators, she can help outfit his wife with team gear.

"I can’t help with the Sugar Daddy part...but can get Blake Lively @WEARbyEA Senators @NHL gear!" Andrews said. "She will look great!!!

WEAR by Erin Andrews is the FOX sideline reporter's signature clothing line for women sports fans. They do indeed have a bunch of Senators clothing.

Are you listening, Blake?