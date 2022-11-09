Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Ryan Reynolds' Sports Goal
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has made it clear multiple times that he would love to buy the NHL's Ottawa Senators.
While Reynolds realizes that isn't likely to happen--he joked with Jimmy Fallon this week that he needed a "sugar daddy" or "sugar momma" to help pony up for the franchise cost--it doesn't mean Erin Andrews can't dream.
Andrews tweeted on Wednesday that if Reynolds ever finds a way to fulfill his dream of buying the Senators, she can help outfit his wife with team gear.
"I can’t help with the Sugar Daddy part...but can get Blake Lively @WEARbyEA Senators @NHL gear!" Andrews said. "She will look great!!!
WEAR by Erin Andrews is the FOX sideline reporter's signature clothing line for women sports fans. They do indeed have a bunch of Senators clothing.
Are you listening, Blake?