Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To The Troy Aikman Rumors

There’s a chance that Sunday’s NFC Championship Game being broadcast by FOX will be the last one with longtime color commentator Troy Aikman on the call.

Reports have circulated that Aikman might not be returning to FOX next year. Rumor has it that FOX is already looking for his potential replacement.

But while some fans might be jumping for joy, Aikman’s FOX colleagues aren’t. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, FOX analyst Erin Andrews retweeted a story where Joe Buck said he didn’t want Aikman to leave.

Andrews shared in Buck’s feelings, tweeting “Same” with an upset emoji next to it. Some of the comments are showing support for Aikman to stay with FOX.

Troy Aikman has been with FOX since retiring in 2000. He has been with Joe Buck for the entirety of his broadcast career. Among the many big games he’s been on the call for are six Super Bowls.

Erin Andrews joined the FOX team a little more recently, signing with FOX in 2012. She was a sideline reporter with Aikman and Buck from 2014 to 2016, and now works for FOX Sports hosting their NFL show.

It seems unlikely that Troy Aikman will abandon sports broadcasting altogether. We may hear about a new show or new destination for Aikman in the coming months, if not weeks.

But it’s clear that Aikman’s potential departure will leave a void at FOX.