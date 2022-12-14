Look: Erin Andrews Reveals Her Worst Trait

We all could use some honest self-reflection from time to time.

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson did some of that on the latest episode of their "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa" podcast. The two sports media stars took time to chat about what is their "worst" personal trait.

For Andrews, it is paying too much mind to what others think and say.

"I give a s--t what people say in the media or on social media," Andrews said. "It's not that f-----g serious. It's not."

Thompson, who said she too needs to be reminded of that at times, went on to say she needs to listen more.

It's almost January 1, so perhaps Andrews and Thompson will make it their New Year's Resolution to work on these perceived flaws.

In the meantime, she'll be back on the sideline for her usual assignment for FOX's NFL Game of the Week on Sunday. Andrews, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be calling Cowboys-Jaguars in Jacksonville.