Look: Erin Andrews Reveals The 1 NFL Impression She Nails

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Throughout her career as a sideline reporter, Erin Andrews has interacted with hundreds of NFL players and coaches.

Considering she speaks with these men regularly, it is not surprising that she can do a credible impression of some of them. According to Andrews, there is one imitation she does better than any others.

"I can always do a good Tom Brady," Andrews told PEOPLE for this week's issue. "How he comes on the phone when we do conference calls. It's all about how he says hello."

Andrews has made it clear over the years that she is a fan of Brady personally, even going as far as to help "recruit" the legendary quarterback to join FOX as a broadcaster.

Wonder if TB12 has ever heard Andrews' impression of him? If he hasn't, he probably will at some point, especially when they start working together.

Brady has a lucrative agreement with FOX to be the network's top game analyst once he retires. Of course, he has to stay retired to make that happen.