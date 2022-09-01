Look: ESPN Announces Big Peyton, Eli Manning News

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Former NFL player Peyton Manning and NY Giants, NFL player Eli Manning attend the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Last year the Manning brothers Peyton and Eli entertained millions with their critically acclaimed "ManningCast" commentary on Monday Night Football. But will it be coming back for the 2022 season?

The answer is a resounding yes. On Thursday, ESPN announced that Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will return starting in Week 1 for the Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks game.

"We're back," the brothers said in a statement following plans for the upcoming season.

Last year the Manning brothers had a wide range of high-profile guests ranging from Marshawn Lynch to Snoop Dogg to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. No doubt an extra season of preparation and booking will give them a chance to get even bigger stars this time around.

Ratings-wise, the ManningCast was very strong, averaging 1.58 million viewers per broadcast according to Sports Business Journal.

Their peak viewership of 1.96 million viewers came during the Week 8 game between the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. 1.96 million people tuned in for that one.

The Mannings signed a three-year deal with ESPN through their Omaha Productions media company. A renegotiation for a longer deal seems inevitable if they start the 2022 season as strong as last year's.

Other companies could easily try to get in on the Manning action as well. On3 Sports has reported that Amazon has already started expressing interest in bringing them into their NFL programming.

Will you be tuning into the ManningCast this season?