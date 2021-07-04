The Spun

Look: ESPN Having Major Issues During Hot Dog Competition

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Joey Chestnut (2nd L) competes in the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2018 in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Chestnut won the contest, setting a Coney Island record, eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

It hasn’t been a good afternoon for ESPN, which experienced major technical difficulties during the broadcast of the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest.

In the middle of 14-time champion Joey Chestnut’s quest to set another hot dog-eating record, the feed for the ESPN broadcast went dark, or rather blue.

Those watching at home did not get the chance to see Chestnut break his own mark by consuming 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes, besting the previous record of 75.

It is the sixth-straight victory at the event for the 37-year-old competitor.

Chestnut’s 14th all-time win is more than double that of Takeru Kobayashi, who won six in a row from 2001-06. Chestnut took over the crown the following year.

For an estimated rundown at the damage the Kentucky native just put his body through in a 10-minute span, the tale of the tape is below.

Unfortunately, ESPN missed out on the record-breaking spectacle. Thankfully, they’ll probably get another shot, because it wouldn’t surprise us if Chestnut tried to top 76 hot dogs in 2022.

The Worldwide Leader will have a year to prepare its broadcasting capabilities.


