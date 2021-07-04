Look: ESPN Having Major Issues During Hot Dog Competition

It hasn’t been a good afternoon for ESPN, which experienced major technical difficulties during the broadcast of the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest.

In the middle of 14-time champion Joey Chestnut’s quest to set another hot dog-eating record, the feed for the ESPN broadcast went dark, or rather blue.

Those watching at home did not get the chance to see Chestnut break his own mark by consuming 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes, besting the previous record of 75.

It is the sixth-straight victory at the event for the 37-year-old competitor.

We have lost the hot dog eating contest feed. pic.twitter.com/mojheJFS9H — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 4, 2021

ESPN HAS LOST THE FEED. REPEAT: WE HAVE LOST THE HOT DOG FEED. pic.twitter.com/yUzRAfJodw — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) July 4, 2021

ESPN’s feed giving out multiple times in the pivotal moments of the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/WlxEujwrbG — Mark Freund (@MarkFreundTV) July 4, 2021

Chestnut’s 14th all-time win is more than double that of Takeru Kobayashi, who won six in a row from 2001-06. Chestnut took over the crown the following year.

For an estimated rundown at the damage the Kentucky native just put his body through in a 10-minute span, the tale of the tape is below.

Joey Chestnut has set a new world record, eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes. • Calories: 22,800

• Total Fat: 1,368

• Carbohydrates: 1,824

• Protein: 836 Chestnut has now won the event 14 out of the last 15 years. The greatest athlete of all time. pic.twitter.com/5GEJQ1qMBI — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 4, 2021

Unfortunately, ESPN missed out on the record-breaking spectacle. Thankfully, they’ll probably get another shot, because it wouldn’t surprise us if Chestnut tried to top 76 hot dogs in 2022.

The Worldwide Leader will have a year to prepare its broadcasting capabilities.