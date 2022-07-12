Look: ESPN Issues Apology For Its Embarrassing Mistake

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPN's David Jacoby has apologized for running a segment on This Just In centered around a fake Ja Morant quote on Monday.

Jacoby, who had already apologized on Twitter last night, issued an on-air mea culpa this afternoon.

"We made a mistake. We attributed a quote to Ja Morant's appearances on Taylor Rooks' show on Bleacher Report that he simply did not say," Jacoby said. "On behalf of the network, the show's staff and myself, I'd like to apologize to Ja and Taylor for our error. We will work hard to make sure it doesn't happen again."

The quote, which was made up by a satirical news site called Ballsack Sports, featured Morant speaking about Michael Jordan in a dismissive tone.

"If you put MJ in today's game he's just another superstar," it read. "We got me, Steph, Luka, Dame, Trae—and then guys like Bron, KD, Giannis, Kawhi—it's not just one superstar and a bunch of you know, average dudes, you feel?"

Obviously, Morant did not actually say this, and Rooks, who conducted the 1-on-1 with the Grizzlies star for Bleacher Report, called out ESPN yesterday for its error.

Outlets make errors all the time, and we're certainly no exception at The Spun. However, this situation has to be pretty embarrassing for ESPN, and it is something that can't happen again.