Look: ESPN NFL Reporter Shares Big Personal News

Houston, TX - January 20, 2020 - TDECU Stadium: Dianna Russini (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini hasn't been on television lately. She and her husband have been preparing to have their second child.

On Tuesday morning, Russini announced the birth of her son, Joseph "Joey" Kevin. He joins Michael Andrew, who was born in August 2021.

There's great significance behind the name choice, as Russini explained in the caption of her Instagram post.

"The person who always told me I could do anything and be anyone was my late Grandpa Joe…years later my husband Kevin —who with the same vigor and belief in us—has always said “me” is more than good enough," she said.

"Now our son Joseph “Joey” Kevin joins our family at 8 lbs and 2 oz. 21 inches long! We are beyond lucky and blessed."

Russini had previously revealed her pregnancy during NFL Countdown before Week 3 back on September 25. We're thrilled to hear she and her son are doing well.

Congrats Dianna and Kevin! I see many trips to Patio Bar and Parker House in Joey's future.