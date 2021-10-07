Look: ESPN’s Bomani Jones Announces New Media Gig

Over the past two weeks, ESPN lost one personality, suspended another and was reportedly in the process of losing a second.

Last week, prominent ESPN personality Katie Nolan announced she was leaving the network. Nolan never really seemed to find her footing with the Worldwide Leader and left on mutual terms with the company.

Meanwhile, ESPN suspended Sage Steele for her comments earlier in the week. Not long later, there were rumors that fellow ESPNer Bomani Jones would be leaving as well.

Earlier this week, New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Bomani Jones was on the verge of leaving ESPN.

However, Jones announced on Thursday that’s not the case. He revealed he’ll be back with his show “The Right Time,” but also has a new gig as well.

“So… in 2022, I’ll be hosting a show for HBO called ‘game theory,’ executive produced by @GhostPanther et al,” Jones said in an announcement on Twitter. “You’ll see a release about that shortly. A sports media question of this week was ‘is bomani leaving espn in march?” the answer is NO. #TheRightTime will continue.”

Jones will continue with his ESPN podcast, but it’s unclear if he’ll still make on-camera appearances for the Worldwide Leader.

The longtime ESPN personality has been doing a show with Bob Costas on HBO, so it’s a natural transition for him.

Good luck to Bomani in his new role.